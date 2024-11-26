Maverick Carter, David Grutman Host Star-Studded Dinner at Las Vegas Race Weekend

World Red Eye

Las Vegas Race Weekend set the stage for a star-studded gathering on Friday, Nov. 22, as Maverick Carter and hospitality mogul David Grutman hosted an intimate dinner at Komodo inside the newly opened Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

DraftKings, Lobos 1707, and Grutman organized the exclusive event, which brought together influential entrepreneurs and celebrities to celebrate the high-octane weekend. Attendees included superstar DJ and LIV Las Vegas resident artist John Summit, who added to the evening’s vibrant atmosphere.

The dinner showcased the intersection of sports, business, and entertainment, making it a highlight of the Vegas festivities. With Komodo’s upscale dining experience and a guest list of notable figures, the evening underscored the city’s allure as a hub for luxury and celebration.

Advertisement