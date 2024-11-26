NE-YO Expands Into Boxing Management, Signs Cruiserweight Champion Paul Bamba

Grammy-winning artist NE-YO has officially ventured into boxing management, announcing his partnership with cruiserweight fighter Paul Bamba. The Puerto Rican native, boasting an impressive record of 18-3 with 17 KOs, is set to face Rogelio “Porky” Medina (42-10; 36 KOs) for the vacant WBA Gold Cruiserweight World Title on Dec. 21 at the Performing Arts & Events Center in Carteret, N.J.

“I’ve been a longtime fan of boxing, but I’m really excited to take on this new challenge,” NE-YO shared. “Paul is an extremely talented fighter, and I truly believe in his potential. My goal is to use my resources to position him for success, gain additional exposure, and elevate his career.”

Ranked No. 12 globally by the World Boxing Association, Bamba has achieved 13 consecutive knockouts and holds multiple titles, including the WBA NABA Silver Cruiserweight, WBA Federcentro Cruiserweight, WBA Fedecaribe Cruiserweight, and NBA Intercontinental Cruiserweight championships.

“I’m honored to work with NE-YO and grateful for his confidence in me,” Bamba said. “He has the ability to open doors and create opportunities to help me grow as a fighter. This is an exciting new chapter.”

NE-YO’s foray into boxing adds to his illustrious music career, which includes three GRAMMYs, two No. 1 Billboard 200 albums, and over 23 billion streams with hits like “So Sick” and “Because of You.” On Dec. 7, NE-YO will also perform at the 2024 Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship game in Arlington, Texas.