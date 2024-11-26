Since Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album garnered 11 Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year and Country Album of the Year, Peter Rosenberg is launching a podcast series exploring the significance of Cowboy Carter with “This Ain’t Texas.”

In the trailer, Rosenberg cited Beyoncé as the most important artist of her generation. He also cited Cowboy Carter as “a genre-defining, captivating, and, to some, polarizing masterpiece.” “This Ain’t Texas” will have Rosenberg discuss with producers from the album and music critics about the album’s making, Beyonce’s long history with the Grammys, and the controversies surrounding the album.

“I am so excited about this. It is just going to run from the end of November until the first week of February. I am calling it a “pop-up” podcast. I decided to make time for this because I think Beyoncé’s career arc and this specific Cowboy Carter album are worth exploring in depth — particularly because I believe she has, hands down, the album of the year. So, I am going to talk to writers, critics, musicians, producers, and Beyoncé collaborators about her career and why this album should be the first to get her album of the year,” said Rosenberg