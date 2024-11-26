Events Photos

Rémy Martin Celebrates 300th Anniversary with Star-Studded Beverly Hills Gala

November 26, 2024
Shawn Grant

Rémy Martin marked its 300th anniversary with an elegant celebration in Beverly Hills on November 21, 2024, honoring three centuries of craftsmanship and legacy in fine cognac. The event brought together notable guests including Chloe Flower, Jackie Aina, Evan Ross, Nicole Williams, Larry English, Lewis Tan, Aliya Brinson, and Rola, who graced the gold carpet before the festivities began.

Chloe Flower At Remy Martin’s 300th Anniversary Celebration In Beverly Hills

Highlights of the evening included a mesmerizing performance by renowned pianist and Steinway artist Chloe Flower and an electrifying set by DJ Bella Fiasco. Guests toasted to the milestone with the exclusive 300th Anniversary Coupe, crafted by Cellar Master Baptiste Louiseau.

Evan Ross At Remy Martin’s 300th Anniversary Celebration In Beverly Hills

Signature cocktails featuring Rémy Martin 1738 and VSOP, prepared by top mixologists from Mama’s Boy Bar and Bar Next Door, added to the sophisticated atmosphere.

The event is part of Rémy Martin’s global tricentennial celebration, which includes the release of the limited-edition 300th Anniversary Coupe, commemorating the brand’s legacy as a symbol of excellence in cognac. Follow along on social media at: Instagram @RemyMartin |#RemyMartin300 

Rémy Martin Celebrates 300 Years in Beverly Hills
Images courtesy of BFA for Rémy Martin