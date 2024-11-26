Dreamville Festival is back ya’ll. The J. Cole fronted experience will return for its fifth-anniversary celebration on April 5 and 6, 2025, at Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park.

Let’s get right to it. Fand can secure presale tickets, including general admission and VIP packages, starting Dec. 11 via the event’s official website.

April 5 & 6, 2025 🌻 Sign up now to be the first to get presale access at https://t.co/rV4zQL6onI or by texting DREAMVILLE to 68624 🌻



Presale begins 12/11 at 9am EST ☁️🌤️ pic.twitter.com/zWAYZNmQU3 — Dreamville Fest (@Dreamvillefest) November 25, 2024

Before you get too excited, the lineup for the 2025 festival has yet to be announced, audiences can expect appearances from artists on the Dreamville roster, including JID, Bas, and EARTHGANG.

Advertisement

What’s always great to hear, proceeds from the event will benefit the Dreamville Foundation and the Dix Park Conservancy, continuing the festival’s tradition of giving back to the community.

ICYMI, the previous year’s festival in 2024 drew over 100,000 fans from all 50 states and more than 20 countries. The event featured performances from top-tier artists such as Nicki Minaj, SZA, Chris Brown, ScHoolboy Q, Lil Yachty, Jeezy, and others. J. Cole, Dreamville’s founder, headlined the event and made headlines himself by publicly apologizing to Kendrick Lamar during his performance.

So basically, it’s a big deal.

We won’t go too deep into that moment. It was a response to Lamar’s memorable verse on Future and Metro Boomin’s track “Like That.” Cole had entered the fray with his own track, “7 Minute Drill,” but later expressed regret for his role in the public back-and-forth, a sentiment he shared from the stage.

And the rest is history.

Now maybe you don’t know but the Dreamville Festival has grown into more than just a music event; it’s a representation of the community and culture built around J. Cole’s Dreamville brand.

With its unique mix of star power, genuine community engagement, and celebration of Dreamville’s foundational principles, the 2025 festival promises to be a landmark event for fans and newcomers alike.

Clap it up to J. Cole and company for keeping this big time event going. Five years strong is no joke.