When you’re rich you can gift your rich friends, rich stuff. No shade btw lol … Okay, on Sunday, Nov. 24, Snoop Dogg made a memorable appearance on Kai Cenat’s “Mafiathon 2” livestream, leaving fans buzzing with his blunt-rolling skills and receiving a surprising $24,000 AI robot as a gift from the record-breaking streamer.

Like all the Cenat streams, Snoop’s visit was full of unforgettable moments, including a display of his legendary rolling speed. When Kai and his AMP crew asked how fast Snoop could roll a blunt, the Doggfather stunned everyone by completing the task in under 30 seconds. Snoop effortlessly grabbed a Backwood, prepared the contents, and rolled it up before Kai could even start a timer.

“Man, you’re not human!” Kai exclaimed in disbelief, giving Snoop well-deserved props for his speed and finesse.

As the highlight of the visit, Kai presented Snoop with a cutting-edge AI robot from 1X Technologies, a fan-favorite gadget from Kai’s streams. Upon receiving the gift, Snoop was visibly delighted as Kai officially dubbed the bot “Snoop-Bot.”

“Snoop-Bot” though.

Kai Cenat gifted Snoop Dogg a $24k 1x Robot, and he was happy the robot could hold his blunt for him 😭 pic.twitter.com/8dLbKLK7yT — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) November 25, 2024

“This is yours, yours. It’s going to be yours,” Kai declared as the 53-year-old rapper smiled and interacted with his new tech companion.

Wonder where Snoop’s gonna keep that thing.

Snoop quickly put “Snoop-Bot” to the test, handing it a blunt to see if it could hold it properly. The attempt didn’t go as planned, as the robot dropped the blunt after a brief moment, causing an uproar of laughter in the room.

It is kinda funny.

“He learning,” Snoop said with a laugh, amused by his new gadget’s hiccup. Ever the entertainer, he added, “He know who his master is, that’s the cold part about it. Bow down, ni**a. Bow down to your master! You hear me? You understand me?”

Does he understand? We don’t or maybe we do. It’s a sign of the times.

The room erupted with laughter again as Snoop joked about upgrading his robotic companion. “I’m gonna get you a robo-bi**h, you know what I’m talkin’ about?” he quipped, further cementing the fun and chaotic energy of the stream.

Kai’s “Mafiathon 2” has been packed with surprises, but Snoop’s visit—and his acceptance of “Snoop-Bot”—may be the standout moment of the event.

Whelp, wonder what will happen next on Kai’s next stream. Maybe he’ll gift Elon a new starship to do the first live stream party while orbiting the Moon.

Just an idea …