The NFL has officially opened voting for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games, returning to Orlando for a second consecutive year. Fans can now cast their votes to select the league’s best players for the multi-day AFC vs. NFC event, culminating in a thrilling flag football game led by coaches Peyton and Eli Manning.

The 2025 Pro Bowl Games, presented by Verizon, will be held on Sunday, February 2, at Camping World Stadium. The event promises an action-packed day, including fan-favorite and new skills competitions, a 7-on-7 flag football showdown, family activities, giveaways, and more. The games will be televised from 3-6 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC.

Fans can vote online at ProBowl.com/Vote, team websites, or through social media starting today until December 23. Social voting begins December 9 and counts double during the final two days. The roster, featuring 88 players, will be determined by votes from fans, players, and coaches, each accounting for one-third of the decision.

The event will also include a live Pro Bowl Skills Show on Thursday, January 30, highlighting unique competitions that blend athletic and non-football talents.

With its focus on flag football, the Pro Bowl continues to embrace global participation and accessibility while showcasing the NFL’s top talent. For more details, visit NFL.com/pro-bowl-games/event-info/.