Stanley 1913 Partners with Tyla for Limited-Edition Tyger Quencher Release

Stanley 1913, the lifestyle brand renowned for its innovative food and drinkware, has partnered with global music sensation Tyla to launch an exclusive 40oz Quencher H2.0 FlowState™ Tumbler. The limited-edition “Tyla Tyger Quencher” became available today at 12 p.m. ET.

Celebrating Tyla’s music and artistry, the tumbler features a rich, dark brown hue with color-shifting tones, bronze shimmer accents, and a tiger stripe pattern. It also includes Tyla’s signature tiger scratch beneath the Stanley 1913 logo, blending functionality with bold design.

“I am proud of my collaboration with Stanley 1913, an iconic brand that brings communities together by blending culture and style—just like my music,” said Tyla. “This exclusive Quencher reflects my love for beautiful design and literally celebrates ‘Water.’”

Stanley 1913’s Chief Brand Officer, Graham Nearn, emphasized the synergy between the brand and the artist. “Tyla has redefined culture by fusing genres and setting trends. Our innovation and ability to move at the speed of culture make this collaboration a natural fit.”

The Tyger Quencher, a stylish addition to Stanley 1913’s lineup, underscores the brand’s dedication to merging cultural relevance with everyday essentials.

The limited-edition Quencher is officially available for your readers to shop exclusively on stanley1913.com.