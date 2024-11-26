Stevie J Speaks on Watching Diddy’s Assault of Cassie: ‘It Really Threw Me For a Loop’

Stevie J is revealing his reaction to the video of Diddy beating Cassie in a hotel hallway. Appearing on The Downfall of Diddy docuseries by TMZ, Stevie J says, “It really threw me for a loop.”

“After I saw the video, I went and saw him in Miami and we had a conversation. And I let him know how affected I was by that. I didn’t know he had that in him to do that,” Stevie said. “I just know that he was in a dark place in his life, as he described to me. He was just doing a lot of drugs and it was just dark for him.”

Stevie J claims Diddy was on a lot of drugs around the time he assaulted Cassie.



“He was doing a lot of drugs and it was dark for him.”pic.twitter.com/NLJJr2XfQp — XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 15, 2024

In March, Stevie J stood by Diddy as he was being investigated for sex trafficking. Hitting social media, Stevie dropped a video, captioned: “No weapon formed against us shall prosper.” In the video, Stevie J nods his head to a gospel beat.

Stevie J reacts to Diddy's homes being raided by praying for Diddy and his kids, Justin Combs and Christian Combs. pic.twitter.com/tJf6NbEELr — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) March 26, 2024

In a recent Diddy lawsuit, Stevie J was mentioned. The former Love and Hip-Hop star was allegedly in a sex tape with a white man.

After the images of said sex tape leaked to the Internet, an adult star, D’Angelo “Knockout” Marquis, hit X, formerly Twitter, to say he was the one in the video. “That’s me smh,” he wrote.

In a separate tweet, Knockout wrote: “They will not bring him down off my name try again.”

Mr Jones provided screen grabs in his lawsuit of what he says is Stevie J allegedly penetrating a Caucasian male https://t.co/gGR0h0eBtT pic.twitter.com/zKUE1YNl9i — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) February 27, 2024

I know and they will not bring him down off my name try again https://t.co/osFfG5pT2e — 🤴🏾🥊 KNOCKOUT 🥊🤴🏾 (@knockoutd33) February 27, 2024

You can read more about the lawsuit here.