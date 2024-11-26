Travis Scott Unveils the CJ1 T-Rexx

Travis Scott has introduced his latest footwear innovation, the CJ1 T-Rexx, a high-performance sneaker crafted for versatility and style. The CJ1 T-Rexx reflects Travis’ dynamic lifestyle with a bold design and unmatched functionality, debuting in a sleek black and dark mocha colorway.

Constructed with premium materials, including full-grain leather, suede, and canvas, the sneaker combines durability with all-day comfort. Key features include a rubber-wrapped sidewall for enhanced stability and a forefoot strap with a 3-D embroidered “TS” logo for quick and easy adjustments. Travis Scott’s signature reverse Swoosh completes the design, offering a distinctive aesthetic.

The CJ1 T-Rexx also showcases unique details, such as the Jumpman “Crown,” the Cactus Jack smiley logo, and a wear-away “Jack” graphic on the outsole, adding a personalized touch.

Advertisement

Available in a full range of sizes—including Baby/Toddler and Little Kids’—the CJ1 T-Rexx ensures that fans of all ages can step into Travis Scott’s world of style and performance.

The CJ1 T-Rexx is now available for purchase at shop.travisscott.com.