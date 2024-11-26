Travis Scott’s ‘Circus Maximus’ Tour Sets Record with $209.3 Million Earnings

MickeyPierre Louis @itchyeyephotos

According to Billboard Boxscore, Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus Tour shattered records and redefined the live music experience, grossing an impressive $209.3 million across 76 dates. Drawing 1.7 million fans worldwide, the tour now holds the title for the highest-grossing tour by a solo rapper.

Scott’s global trek broke attendance records in the U.S. and Europe, but his most successful stop came in Melbourne, Australia. Over two shows in October, Scott generated $12.6 million and sold a staggering 115,000 tickets.

The Circus Maximus Tour solidifies Scott’s reputation as a powerhouse in live performance, cementing his legacy with record-breaking success and unforgettable moments for fans worldwide.

