Trey Songz has been ordered to pay a whopping $11 million in a civil case stemming from a 2021 incident involving Tyrelle Dunn, a police officer in Maryland.

According to court documents obtained by our friends at TMZ, the judgment comes after allegations that Songz physically assaulted Dunn, causing significant injuries.

The wild altercation occurred during Songz’s 37th birthday celebration at a Las Vegas hotel, where the singer reportedly invited a group of women to his room. Among them was Dunn’s wife, who allegedly found herself unable to leave and began screaming for help. Dunn attempted to intervene, only to be attacked by Songz and his security team.

The crazy incident left Dunn with severe injuries, including fractured eye sockets and facial scarring, which kept him from working. Despite being cleared of criminal charges related to the altercation, Songz faced ongoing civil litigation, with Dunn seeking compensation for his medical expenses, pain and suffering, and punitive damages.

Get this, after Songz reportedly failed to respond to the lawsuit, the court ruled in Dunn’s favor, awarding him $11 million. This judgment is the latest legal trouble for the 39-year-old singer, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson.

What’s more, earlier this year, Songz settled a $25 million lawsuit related to an alleged sexual assault at a 2016 party. That case included accusations of rape, gender violence, false imprisonment, and emotional distress.

At the time, Songz’s legal team released a statement via Radar Online, saying, “The settlement agreement conditions dismissal of this matter on the satisfactory completion of specified terms… A request for dismissal will be filed no later than June 10, 2024.”

