Walmart, the nation’s largest private employer, has announced significant adjustments to its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts, drawing attention amid criticism from conservative activists.

The retail giant revealed it will not renew its racial equity center, an initiative launched in response to the 2020 murder of George Floyd, and will no longer participate in the Human Rights Campaign’s annual LGBTQ+ benchmark index.

Conservative commentator Robby Starbuck claimed he had discussions with Walmart executives after informing the company of a forthcoming report on “wokeness” within its policies. Starbuck said the retailer responded positively, making commitments to modify several practices.

“Removing wokeness from Walmart has both downstream effects on suppliers and sets the tone for corporate America,” Starbuck told the media. “Changing the operating policies of a company nearing $1 trillion in value is a monumental achievement.”

As part of the changes, Walmart agreed to monitor third-party marketplace items for “inappropriate sexual and/or transgender products marketed to children,” review its Pride-related funding, and discontinue the use of the term “Latinx” in official communications, according to Starbuck.

However, Walmart emphasized that many of these changes had been planned for years and were not solely influenced by recent conversations. For instance, the company noted it had already begun shifting its terminology from DEI to “belonging” and restructured its supplier diversity program.

In a statement, Walmart affirmed its commitment to fostering inclusivity. “We’ve been on a journey and know we aren’t perfect, but every decision comes from a place of wanting to foster a sense of belonging, to open doors to opportunities for all our associates, customers, and suppliers, and to be a Walmart for everyone,” the company said.

The retailer’s actions come amid growing scrutiny of corporate DEI initiatives, reflecting a broader cultural and political debate about the role of business in social justice.