Ye and Bianca Censori are planning to celebrate their second anniversary with a vow renewal ceremony, following rumors of marital struggles. That’s how you dispel the rumor mill if you ask us.

ICYMI and we know you didn’t, the Yeezy mogul and Australian architect, wed in a private ceremony in December 2022 shortly after West finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian, are reportedly eager to reaffirm their commitment and silence speculation.

Now even we missed this … The couple recently moved to Los Angeles after spending several weeks in Tokyo. West has purchased a luxurious mansion in Beverly Hills, signaling a fresh start for the pair.

According to Radar Online, the vow renewal serves a dual purpose. “It’s no secret people have been whispering that Bianca is walking away, so this wedding is as much about celebrating their love as it is about showing the world that they’re solid,” an insider shared.

But wait, West is reportedly aiming to make the ceremony unforgettable, with plans for attention-grabbing attire. “He’s very much going for shock value. He’s really into the idea of both of them walking down the aisle in barely-there outfits,” the source added.

Hmm, do we really need this?

Unlike their intimate 2022 ceremony, the couple is expected to invite many celebrity friends to their vow renewal. “[Kanye] wants all his famous friends there and is saying he’s flying people in from all over,” the insider revealed. West also reportedly hopes his family, including ex-wife Kim Kardashian, will attend, though it’s uncertain if she would accept such an invitation.

We’re curious who’s going to show up. So much scrutiny on everyone these days and with Ye being hit from all the lawsuits and past controversies it’ll be interesting to see who’s actually in his corner.

What’s more, as you can imagine the why behind it all, the couple’s recent relocation to Los Angeles is said to be an attempt to strengthen their relationship. The Daily Mail reported that the Beverly Hills home purchase reflects West’s effort to provide the stability Censori has been seeking. “This house was a last-ditch effort to save their marriage because Kanye knows what she wants, which is a family and to be grounded,” an insider explained. However, there are doubts about whether West can meet those expectations.

“Bianca has wanted stability for well over a year now,” the source said, noting that Censori’s family is skeptical about West’s ability to fulfill her desires for a more grounded life.

Makes sense, right? Staying in one place for a while in a home not a hotel.