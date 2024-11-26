‘Wicked’ Dominates Box Office with Record-Breaking $114 Million Debut

Broadway magic took over cinemas this weekend as Wicked soared to the top of the box office with an impressive $114 million domestic debut. According to Variety, the highly anticipated musical adaptation also brought in $165 million globally for Universal Pictures, making it the largest opening ever for a movie based on a Broadway show.

The dazzling debut set records for musical adaptations and marked the third-biggest opening weekend of the year, trailing only Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2.

Meanwhile, Gladiator II also delivered strong results, amassing $55.5 million domestically and $50.5 million internationally in its opening weekend.

