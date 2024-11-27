Cash App Launches New Financial Literacy Campaign with Angel Reese

Cash App has unveiled the latest installment of its award-winning “That’s Money” campaign, featuring WNBA All-Star Angel Reese. Created in collaboration with project3, pgLang’s in-house creative agency, and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Calmatic, the campaign spotlights the value of self-investment and financial security.

Reese, known for her dominance on the court and influence off it, shared her enthusiasm for the partnership. “I loved being part of this campaign because it was an opportunity to show people the importance of investing in themselves and feeling in control of their money,” she said.

Cash App first partnered with Reese in October, pledging support for her mission to elevate women’s sports and engage her growing fan base within the WNBA community.

