Court Documents Reveal Wendy Williams’ Permanent Disability Amid Legal Battle

Newly obtained court documents reveal that Wendy Williams has been deemed “cognitively impaired, permanently disabled, and legally incapacitated.” The assessment comes from Sabrina E. Morrissey, Williams’ court-appointed guardian, who is responsible for overseeing her affairs.

According to PEOPLE, an update on Williams’ health coincides with Morrissey’s legal dispute with A&E Television Networks, Lifetime Entertainment, and other affiliates involved in the production of Where Is Wendy Williams? The docuseries examines Williams’ guardianship, health challenges, and her life following the conclusion of her iconic daytime talk show.

“This case arises from the brutally calculated, deliberate actions of powerful and cravenly opportunistic media companies working together with a producer to knowingly exploit [Williams],” the documents note. “FTD is a progressive disease, meaning that there is no cure and the symptoms only get worse over time.”

Additionally, the doc is said to have been “filmed without a valid contract and released without Guardian’s consent” and Williams was “clearly incapable of consenting to being filmed, much less humiliated and exploited.”

Williams’ health and legal issues have drawn significant public attention, with fans expressing concern for the once-dominant media personality known for her candid and captivating on-air presence.