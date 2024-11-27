Prosecutors in Diddy’s sex trafficking case argue that he poses a significant danger to the community and should remain in custody while awaiting his May 2025 trial. Combs, 55, is currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn and has pleaded not guilty to charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He also faces nearly 30 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct.

Now ICYMI this week, Judge Arun Subramanian will decide whether Combs can await trial in a $50 million bond arrangement secured by his Miami mansion and live in a three-bedroom Upper East Side apartment with enhanced security. Prosecutors, however, emphasize their opposition, citing public safety risks and Combs’ alleged attempts to obstruct justice.

“To clarify, as outlined in the Government’s opposition briefing and at the hearing, the Government is seeking the defendant’s detention based on his danger to the community, including the serious risk of obstruction of justice he poses, as well as the defendant’s risk of flight,” prosecutors wrote.

What’s more, prosecutors allege that from jail, Combs orchestrated social media campaigns to influence public perception and potential jurors, including instructing his children to post celebratory birthday content on Instagram. They claim Combs monitored the campaign’s analytics and discussed strategies to amplify its reach.

Combs’ legal team defends these actions, citing First Amendment protections. “The government’s arguments that asking his children to post birthday wishes on Instagram and that he is not entitled to publicly express his opinion that this prosecution is racially motivated are, quite simply, an unconstitutional effort to silence him,” his lawyers stated.

Get this, prosecutors also accuse Combs of contacting potential witnesses from jail using unauthorized methods, including other inmates’ phone accounts, three-way calls, and a third-party communication service called ContactMeAsap. Combs’ attorney, Teny Geragos, acknowledged his use of the platform but stated it was discontinued as of November 16, 2024, after learning it was unauthorized.

This is the third time Combs’ bail request has been reviewed, with two prior denials. Prosecutors remain firm in their position that he should remain detained, citing his potential to influence witnesses and jurors and concerns about public safety.