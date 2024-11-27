Sean “Diddy” Combs has once again been denied bail in his ongoing federal sex trafficking case, marking the third time a judge has rejected the disgraced music mogul’s bid for release. The ruling was handed down Wednesday by Manhattan federal court Judge Arun Subramanian, who cited concerns about Combs’ potential danger to the community and his alleged efforts to obstruct justice.

In his decision, Subramanian stated, “The Court finds that the government has shown by clear and convincing evidence that no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the safety of the community.”

Failed $50 Million Bond Proposal

Combs, who has been detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his arrest in September, sought to secure his release on a $50 million bond. His proposed conditions included home confinement at an undisclosed Upper East Side apartment, 24/7 security, and restricted access to communication devices.

Prosecutors, however, successfully argued against the proposal, claiming that Combs posed a significant risk of tampering with witnesses, a concern reinforced by alleged incidents of him contacting potential witnesses from jail.

“The defendant, simply put, cannot be trusted,” prosecutor Christine Slavik asserted during a recent hearing. Subramanian concurred, highlighting evidence of witness tampering and a disturbing 2016 video showing Combs violently assaulting his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, in a hotel hallway.

Disturbing Allegations

The charges against Combs are part of a sweeping racketeering and sex trafficking indictment that accuses him of orchestrating abusive “Freak Off” performances, which involved women engaging in elaborate sexual acts for his gratification. The indictment also alleges that Combs recorded these acts to use as leverage against his victims.

Prosecutors further revealed that Combs had previously attempted to obstruct justice by bribing a hotel security officer to cover up the assault on Ventura. They argued that releasing him on bond would create a “two-tiered system of justice” and allow the wealthy mogul to essentially fund a “private jail” instead of facing true accountability.

Defense Pushback

Combs’ legal team, led by attorney Alexandra Shapiro, has continued to argue that the proposed conditions of release would be sufficient to ensure compliance and prevent any risk of tampering. “There is no legitimate legal basis for continuing to force Mr. Combs to prepare for trial from jail,” Shapiro wrote in court filings.

The defense claimed that the strict bond terms—such as the lack of access to a personal cell phone and monitored communications—would adequately mitigate any risks. However, prosecutors dismissed these assurances, stating that no security measures could guarantee Combs’ compliance.

Previous Denials

Wednesday’s decision follows two prior rejections of Combs’ bail requests by federal judges. In all instances, the court has sided with prosecutors, emphasizing the severity of the allegations and the potential risks posed by Combs if released.

As Combs remains behind bars, the high-profile case continues to unfold, with the rapper facing mounting legal battles and a tarnished legacy. For now, Judge Subramanian’s ruling ensures that Combs will remain in custody as the case progresses.

photo by: REUTERS