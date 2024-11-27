This is not how things go in a battle. Well, at least in Hip Hop.

Drake has taken his feud with Kendrick Lamar to a new level by filing a petition against his own label, Universal Music Group (UMG). On Monday, the rapper accused UMG and Spotify of launching what he described as a “campaign to manipulate and saturate the streaming services and airwaves” with Lamar’s global hit diss track, “Not Like Us.” The song, celebrated as a modern classic, topped charts worldwide and has become a cornerstone of Kendrick’s discography.

In his filing, Drake claimed that the overwhelming success of “Not Like Us” directly harmed him financially. “UMG’s choice to saturate the music market with ‘Not Like Us’ comes at the expense of its other artists,” the petition stated, notably emphasizing Drake’s own career impact. As the owner of his entire catalog’s copyright through his own company, Drake alleged that the label’s actions led to “economic harm” and diminished opportunities for his music to thrive.

The petition further argued that streaming and licensing operate as a “zero-sum game,” where the success of one song inevitably limits the success of others. Drake also accused UMG of retaliating against his inner circle, claiming the company terminated employees associated with or perceived as loyal to him. His legal team referred to the promotional tactics employed by UMG and Spotify as “schemes,” asserting that these efforts unfairly prioritized Lamar’s song at his expense.

Drake’s decision to pursue legal action has sparked controversy within the music industry. Critics and insiders have mocked the move, suggesting it validates Kendrick Lamar’s critiques in “Not Like Us.” Charlamagne tha God shared his thoughts on social media, calling the lawsuit a weak response to losing a rap battle. “Because you lost a rap battle? Come on, man,” Charlamagne wrote.

Meanwhile, Lamar’s affiliates, including Rapsody, Mustard, and TDE’s Punch, joined the chorus of criticism, accusing Drake of exhibiting behavior fitting of the song’s title. “This is exactly what ‘Not Like Us’ was talking about,” one commented.

As the legal drama unfolds, the feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar appears to be reigniting on both personal and professional levels, adding a new layer of intrigue to their storied rivalry.