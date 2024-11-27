Sooz the Artist’s story is one of resilience, passion, and a deep connection to her cultural roots. Born in El Salvador and raised in Los Angeles, Sooz has always felt a unique bond to both places—a duality that shapes her art and her identity. In a world often dominated by fast-paced trends and instant gratification, Sooz’s path serves as a reminder of the power of creativity, mentorship, and the pursuit of one’s true calling.

Sooz’s childhood in El Salvador was filled with rich cultural traditions and a deep sense of family. When she was just five years old, her family moved to Los Angeles, marking the beginning of a journey that would shape her life in ways she couldn’t have predicted.

The transition from her home country to the U.S. came with its own set of challenges. “I struggled with bullying and self-esteem, especially while learning the language,” Sooz recalls. “But art was my escape, my safety blanket, and my strength.” Drawing became her way of expressing herself when words failed, and through art, she learned to connect with others, finding a sense of belonging in a new and unfamiliar world.

Initially, Sooz dreamed of becoming an architect. However, a well-meaning but discouraging piece of advice changed her trajectory. “I was told that I was too nice to be an architect and that I’d get eaten alive,” she recalls. Undeterred, Sooz took a leap of faith and decided to pursue Fine Art instead.

This decision would prove to be transformative. Over the years, she found a mentor in renowned artist Larry Gluck, who took her under his wing and guided her for two decades. “Having a mentor who believed in me and my vision made all the difference,” Sooz shares. “I never looked back.”

One of the most serendipitous moments in Sooz’s career came during her annual trip to Art Basel in 2017. The prestigious event, known for bringing together artists and collectors from around the world, proved to be a turning point in Sooz’s artistic journey. At a networking event hosted by a travel magazine, attendees were asked to write down a destination they’d like to visit. Without hesitation, Sooz chose Tuscany, inspired by a recent painting trip to Italy.

As the evening unfolded, Sooz met an elegant and approachable woman. They struck up a conversation, and by the end of the night, the woman invited Sooz to visit Turks and Caicos—an island she had long been fascinated with. It was an invitation that would prove to be a catalyst for Sooz’s creative evolution.

“I had been studying and developing my style under Larry’s guidance for years, but I was still uncertain about how to fully express myself,” Sooz reflects. “That encounter crystallized my path. In Turks and Caicos, I found the vibrancy I had been searching for—the ocean, the people, the colors—they were all so alive.”

This chance encounter in 2017 marked the beginning of a new phase in Sooz’s artistic journey. The vivid beauty of the islands became a defining influence on her work, and it continues to inspire her to this day.

Because of her Los Angeles roots, Sooz has also created a series of paintings dedicated to hip-hop legends, from Nipsey Hussle and Pharrell to Drake and Biggie. These paintings illustrate her multifaceted personality and create art for the culture.

To follow Sooz on her artistic journey and stay updated on her latest work, you can find her on social media at @sooztheartist.

Sooz’s journey proves that art is more than just a career—it’s a way of life. Through her work, mentorship, and commitment to her cultural roots, Sooz is building a legacy that will inspire generations of artists to come.