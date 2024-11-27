Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories

Isaac Hayes Estate Thanks Kendrick Lamar for ‘Black Moses’ Salute in “squabble up” Video

November 27, 2024
Shawn Grant
The Isaac Hayes estate is celebrating Kendrick Lamar’s “squabble up” video for its tribute to the legend dressed as Black Moses.


“Isaac Hayes as Black Moses stands as a powerful symbol of liberation, leadership, and cultural pride,” the Hayes estate wrote online. “Thank you, @kendricklamar, for honoring Isaac and his legacy, reminding the world of the everlasting power of Blackness.”

Kendrick Lamar dropped off the “squabble up” video on Monday, which featured a nod to Ice-T’s second album, Power. In case you need a Hip-Hop history lesson, the cover had a woman in a while thoung swimsuit and red heels holding a shotgun, which was also recreated in the video.

Seeing the moment, Ice-T showed love, writing “Respect!” on X. You can see the connection and the video below.