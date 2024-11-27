Isaac Hayes Estate Thanks Kendrick Lamar for ‘Black Moses’ Salute in “squabble up” Video

The Isaac Hayes estate is celebrating Kendrick Lamar’s “squabble up” video for its tribute to the legend dressed as Black Moses.

“Isaac Hayes as Black Moses stands as a powerful symbol of liberation, leadership, and cultural pride,” the Hayes estate wrote online. “Thank you, @kendricklamar, for honoring Isaac and his legacy, reminding the world of the everlasting power of Blackness.”

Isaac Hayes as Black Moses stands as a powerful symbol of liberation, leadership, and cultural pride.



Thank you, @kendricklamar, for honoring Isaac and his legacy, reminding the world of the everlasting power of Blackness. pic.twitter.com/PiD9vcg73o — Isaac Hayes (@isaachayes) November 25, 2024

Kendrick Lamar dropped off the “squabble up” video on Monday, which featured a nod to Ice-T’s second album, Power. In case you need a Hip-Hop history lesson, the cover had a woman in a while thoung swimsuit and red heels holding a shotgun, which was also recreated in the video.

Advertisement

Seeing the moment, Ice-T showed love, writing “Respect!” on X. You can see the connection and the video below.