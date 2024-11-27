J. Cole and Dreamville Announce Return of Dreamville Festival for April 2025

Global superstar J. Cole and Dreamville, the renowned entertainment brand and multi-platinum record label he co-founded, have officially announced the return of Dreamville Festival to Raleigh, North Carolina. The two-day event will take place on Saturday, April 5, and Sunday, April 6, 2025, at Dorothea Dix Park.

Presales for the 2025 festival begin Wednesday, December 11, at 9:00 a.m. EST, offering General Admission, GA+, and VIP packages. These presale tickets will be the most affordable, with prices increasing as the event approaches. Any remaining tickets will be available during a general on-sale.

The festival’s 2024 edition drew 100,000 fans from all 50 states, Washington D.C., and over 20 countries to J. Cole’s home state, generating an economic impact exceeding $145 million for the Wake County area. Next spring, Dreamville Festival will once again celebrate music, culture, and community with a lineup of immersive experiences.

Attendees can enjoy dozens of local food trucks, artisans, and muralists across the festival grounds. Highlights include the Dreamville Ferris Wheel, offering scenic views of downtown Raleigh, site-wide art installations, and the Dreamville Foundation’s Nonprofit Row, connecting fans with local organizations.

This year’s event will support the Dreamville Foundation and Dix Park Conservancy, with a portion of proceeds benefiting these nonprofit partners. Organizers extend gratitude to the sponsors and partners who help bring this celebrated festival to life each year.

Mark your calendars and prepare to experience the magic of Dreamville in the heart of North Carolina next spring.