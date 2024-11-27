Kendrick Lamar’s ‘GNX’ Set for No. 1 Behind 290K+ First Week

The first-week numbers for Kendrick Lamar’s GNX are available for preview. According to Hits Daily Double, the surprise album is projected for just under 300, sitting at 291,000 equivalent album units for the first week with 30,000 in pure sales.

Kendrick Lamar’s “squabble up” was first teased in the “Not Like Us” video, prompting fans to ask for it endlessly. The single arrived on the new GNX album and is immediately running up the streams. The single is expected to end Shaboozey’s streak on top of the Billboard 200 with “A Bar Song (Tipsy).”

The single is projected to debut at No. 1 and be Lamar’s third for the year, following “Not Like Us” and “Like That.”

You can hear the banger below.