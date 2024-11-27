Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal unveiled its bold rebranding and multichannel marketing campaign, UnDOMESTICATE, celebrating the fearless spirit of the wolf. Developed with creative agency Hudson Rouge, the campaign invites audiences to reconnect with their wild instincts through a fictional retreat, the Center for Human Un-Domestication.

Anchored by a series of video spots, including a 30-second ad and three shorter cutdowns, the campaign features the enigmatic Wolf Whisperer guiding individuals to live boldly and unapologetically. The retreat’s wolf companion offers wisdom, with Lobos 1707 Tequila as the essential ingredient for joyful liberation.

Complementing the campaign is a refreshed brand aesthetic crafted by Landor. A sleek insignia, elegant bottle design, and bold color palette highlight Lobos 1707’s dedication to quality and luxury. The tequila, made from 100% Blue Weber Agave and finished in sherry wine casks, reflects both heritage and innovation.

“The UnDOMESTICATE campaign is about tapping into our truest selves, fearlessly breaking away from the constraints of domesticated life,” said Joanna Darst, VP Consumer & Digital Marketing at Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal. “We believe that there is a free spirit inside each of us seeking to be unleashed, and Lobos 1707 Tequila is inviting everyone to ‘UnDOMESTICATE’ by setting free their joyful, primal instinct for life.”

“Lobos 1707 Tequila is a brand that I’ve believed in since day one, and I’m excited to see where this new chapter takes us,” said LeBron James, investor in Lobos 1707.

The UnDOMESTICATE campaign will span streaming, digital, social, print, out-of-home, and experiential activations across the U.S., positioning Lobos 1707 for continued growth. Learn more at lobos1707.com.