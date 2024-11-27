MC Lyte and Anquan Boldin Highlight Social Justice in NFL’s Inspire Change Feature

The NFL’s Inspire Change initiative spotlighted hip-hop legend MC Lyte this week, featuring her song “King King” from her latest album, 1 of 1. The powerful track, which features Queen Latifah, pays tribute to NFL players who use their platforms to advocate for social justice and uplift communities.

In the feature, MC Lyte engages in a candid conversation with NFL legend Anquan Boldin, co-founder of the Player’s Coalition. Boldin, who launched the organization after his cousin’s tragic death to gun violence, works alongside more than 1,400 professional athletes across leagues to address social justice and racial equality.

The two discuss the shared responsibility of athletes and artists to amplify voices for positive change, demonstrating the impact of uniting sports and music for a greater cause.

“Hip-hop and sports have always been at the forefront of driving social justice movements, coming together to amplify voices and spark meaningful change,” said hip-hop legend and activist MC Lyte. “My single ‘King King’ is a tribute to the athletes who use their platforms to champion equality and justice. These individuals take significant risks to stand up for what’s right, inspiring progress and uplifting communities in the process. I want to thank Anquan Boldin, the Players Coalition, and the NFL’s Inspire Change initiative for fostering these vital conversations. Their dedication fuels a movement that will resonate for generations.”

“I had the honor of sitting down with legendary hip-hop artist MC Lyte to discuss her new single King King,which she has dedicated to Players Coalition in recognition of the tireless work we have undertaken addressing issues that have directly affected our communities,” said Anquan Boldin, NFL Legend and co-founder of Players Coalition. “The first time I heard King King, it reminded me of the responsibility of men and what Players Coalition, over the past seven years, has impacted including police-community relations, education, civic engagement, and reducing gun violence. A line in the single ‘learning ’bout what it takes to make it through the season’ reminds me that every season brings on new challenges and that Players Coalition is in a position to take the lead and champion issues to create positive change.”