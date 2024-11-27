Nas Salutes Kendrick Lamar for ‘GNX’ Album: ‘Always Inspired’

The legends continue to salute Kendrick Lamar for his GNX album. Hitting Instagram, Nas shared a message to the “Not Like Us” collaborator:

Always inspired by my brother KL. Keeping the essence of this shit alive and at the forefront. Salute King! – Kendrick Lamar

You can see the message below.

Kendrick Lamar dropped off the “squabble up” video on Monday, which featured a nod to Ice-T’s second album, Power. In case you need a Hip-Hop history lesson, the cover had a woman in a while thoung swimsuit and red heels holding a shotgun, which was also recreated in the video.

Seeing the moment, Ice-T showed love, writing “Respect!” on X. You can see the connection and the video below.