Last week I had the privilege of attending Pharrell Williams’ 4th Annual Black Ambition Demo Day in New York City, an event that celebrated the innovation and resilience of Black and Latino entrepreneurs. Hosted by Pharrell himself, the event was a testament to the power of community and the drive to create opportunities where they’ve historically been denied.

Pharrell’s Powerful Words

Before the festivities began, Pharrell delivered a heartfelt and insightful speech that left the room inspired. He posed a challenge to everyone in attendance, saying:

*”Are you going to be mad that this didn’t turn out the way you thought it was going to turn out the way you wanted it to turn out?

Advertisement

Or are you going to build your own table where you decide who can come and sit at your table and you decide how big your chair is and you decide what kind of silverware you’re going to use that day?

What are you going to do? And the energy that is out there, yeah, it’s dark, but our ancestors went through worse. They went through worse.

We’re met with a lot of divisiveness, and you will hear comments, ‘Man, our ancestors went through worse.’ Listen, trust me when I tell you, be the sunlight that you want to see in others. Be the sunlight in the situation that you want to see. Be the sunlight that you want to see in the moments that light up where it just feels dark. Just be the sunlight. Trust me, the sunlight is the greatest disinfectant.”*

Pharrell’s words resonated deeply, encouraging entrepreneurs to persevere, innovate, and bring light into challenging situations.

What Is Black Ambition?

Black Ambition is Pharrell’s non-profit organization focused on supporting Black and Hispanic entrepreneurs. The organization helps build groundbreaking businesses that will shape the future, offering critical resources, mentorship, and funding.

The annual Demo Day is the culmination of a 9-month journey that includes a national competition, mentorship programs, and pitch training. This year, more than $2.7 million will be awarded to finalists, including a $1,000,000 grand prize for the top venture.

Participants represent industries ranging from consumer products to AI, with the top 10 from the HBCU Pre-Accelerator Program joining national competition winners to form a cohort of dynamic entrepreneurs.

A Day of Empowerment and Connection

The event also featured a panel conversation with Pharrell, where media and audiences had the opportunity to ask questions. I posed a question about balancing legacy-building with the challenges of systemic inequities, and Pharrell’s thoughtful response emphasized resilience and intentionality.

The day concluded with a vibrant networking reception, where Black Ambition founders, VIPs, and media mingled, celebrating the incredible achievements of the entrepreneurs and the promise of their innovative ventures.

The Future Is Bright

Black Ambition Demo Day is more than a competition—it’s a movement. Pharrell’s vision of creating opportunities for underrepresented communities is being realized, one entrepreneur at a time. As he said, “Be the sunlight,” and this event was a shining example of just that.

For more information on Black Ambition, visit blackambitionprize.com.