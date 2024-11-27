PUMA Signs Long-Term Partnership with Portuguese Football Federation

Sportswear giant PUMA has announced a long-term agreement with the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF), set to begin in 2025. The deal will see PUMA equipping Portugal’s male, female, youth, futsal, beach football, and E-Sports teams.
Portugal, renowned for its captivating style of play, has achieved global acclaim, winning the 2016 European Championship and the 2018/19 Nations League. The FPF also boasts the largest social media following of any national football federation, reflecting its widespread popularity.
“Signing a top-tier national team was one of our priorities in football, and I am very excited to welcome Portugal to the PUMA Family,” said Arne Freundt, PUMA CEO. He highlighted the potential of Portugal’s next generation of players and the significance of upcoming tournaments like the 2026 World Cup.
This partnership continues PUMA’s legacy with Portuguese football, harking back to its collaboration with legendary player Eusébio in the 1960s. Known as “O Rei” (The King), Eusébio famously wore PUMA KING boots during the 1966 World Cup, where he emerged as the tournament’s top scorer.
Fernando Gomes, President of the FPF, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, citing PUMA’s engaging fan-focused approach and storytelling. “We look forward to creating an exciting range of products that will resonate with our large fan base all over the world,” he said.
PUMA plans to unveil the new designs and creative vision for the partnership in early 2025, further cementing its role in shaping the future of Portuguese football.