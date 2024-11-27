Doggyland, the beloved animated children’s series co-created by Snoop Dogg, Claude Brooks, and October London, is serving up some wholesome holiday cheer with the release of its brand new “Thanksgiving Song.”

In this festive sing-along episode, Barks-A-Locks invites viewers and all of his friends in Doggyland to join him and his family for a heartwarming Thanksgiving celebration. With vibrant visuals and a catchy tune, Woofee, Yap Yap, Chow Wow, Bow Wizzle, and the show’s newcomer, Vancy (voiced by the talented VanVan), join Barks-A-Locks in celebrating the spirit of gratitude. Together, they sing about family, food, and the joy of being thankful, reminding young viewers about the importance of love and togetherness.

Written by Kamilah Chevel and Ali Alimi, with background vocals from October London, the “Thanksgiving Song” perfectly captures the essence of the holiday, showcasing Doggyland’s signature blend of music and social-emotional lessons to create an engaging experience for kids and their families. This episode is sure to become a favorite tradition for Thanksgiving celebrations everywhere. “I really enjoyed making the song ‘Thanksgiving’ with everyone”, says VanVan. “I’m just so thankful for everything that’s happened to me. And not to mention, this beat was fire!”, VanVan says of the song’s production by Rochad Holiday (Somethin’ For The People).

“I am delighted to finally share our Doggyland Thanksgiving video with the world. Thanksgiving is all about family, and we’ve brought the whole Doggyland extended family together to celebrate. All of our characters are here including our newest character Vancy voiced by the extraordinary VanVan. This video reminds people of all ages to be thankful, have a good time, relax and celebrate togetherness.” – Snoop Dogg

The “Thanksgiving Song” episode is now streaming on the Doggyland YouTube channel and available on all major digital platforms. Gather the family, sing along, and let Doggyland bring extra joy to your holiday season.