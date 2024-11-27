The Dallas Cowboys (4-7) host the New York Giants (2-9) in their 57th Thanksgiving game at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX. Dallas boasts a 33-22-1 record on holiday since 1966 and aims to repeat last year’s Thanksgiving victory over New York, a 28-20 win highlighted by Ezekiel Elliott’s 92 rushing yards, CeeDee Lamb’s 106 receiving yards, and Micah Parsons’ two sacks.

Lamb continues to set records, with his 12th career game of at least ten receptions last week, tying Brandon Marshall for the second-most such games in a player’s first five seasons. Only Michael Thomas (18) has more.

Parsons, a dominant force on defense, tied for the fifth-most multi-sack games (13) in a player’s first four seasons in NFL history during Week 12. With a sack in his first three Thanksgiving games, Parsons can join the elite company by recording a sack in four consecutive holiday appearances. Additionally, he could match Hall of Famer Randy White as the only player with at least 1.5 sacks in three Thanksgiving contests since 1982.

The Giants, appearing in their 17th Thanksgiving game (7-6-3), face a tough challenge against a Cowboys team eager to reclaim their footing in the NFC East.