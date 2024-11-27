The Detroit Lions (10-1) host the Chicago Bears (4-7) on Thanksgiving Day at 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS, marking the Lions’ 85th Thanksgiving game since 1934. Playing their 38th Thanksgiving game, the Bears have a strong holiday history against Detroit, winning three straight matchups in 2018, 2019, and 2021. Detroit, meanwhile, seeks its first Thanksgiving win since 2016.
The Lions enter the game as the fourth team since 2000 to play on Thanksgiving with at least 10 wins, joining the 2015 Panthers and 2011 Packers. For the first time in franchise history, Detroit has firmly positioned itself as an NFC powerhouse, with back-to-back 10-win seasons.
Quarterback Jared Goff has been stellar on Thanksgiving, throwing six touchdowns without an interception across three games. He aims to join Hall of Famer Brett Favre as the only player to throw multiple touchdown passes in their first four Thanksgiving appearances.
Detroit’s ground game is also rewriting history. Running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs are the first pair of teammates with at least ten rushing touchdowns each in consecutive seasons. Additionally, the Lions have scored a rushing touchdown in 25 consecutive games, an NFL record.
With their eyes on extending their dominance this season, the Lions are poised to make Thanksgiving memorable for their fans.