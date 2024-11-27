Green Bay (8-3) hosts Miami (5-6) on Thanksgiving night at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. The Packers will appear in their 38th Thanksgiving game (15-20-2), while Miami plays on the holiday for the eighth time (5-2) and the first since 2011. The Dolphins defeated the New York Jets, 34-13, in the inaugural Black Friday game last season.

Miami enters the matchup on a three-game win streak, led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has accumulated 812 passing yards in the last three weeks, the most in the AFC. Tagovailoa has thrown eight touchdowns and one interception, posting a 117.9 passer rating.

On the Packers’ side, quarterback Jordan Love aims to continue his strong play after throwing for three touchdowns with a 125.5 rating in last year’s 29-22 Thanksgiving win over Detroit. Love has the chance to become the sixth quarterback in NFL history to throw three touchdown passes in consecutive Thanksgiving appearances and the first since Tom Brady (2010 and 2012).

Advertisement

Green Bay running back Josh Jacobs, with 944 rushing yards and seven touchdowns this season, is looking to join an exclusive group of players with 800 rushing yards and six touchdowns in each of their first six seasons, alongside the likes of Ezekiel Elliott, Adrian Peterson, and LaDainian Tomlinson. Both teams are hungry for a Thanksgiving victory to bolster their playoff hopes.