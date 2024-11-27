This is sad. Wendy Williams’ legal guardian has disclosed that the former talk show host is suffering from significant health issues, including severe cognitive impairment and permanent incapacitation due to frontotemporal dementia and primary progressive aphasia. The court filing, submitted on November 12 and obtained by The New York Post, outlines Williams’ ongoing struggles, which are comparable to the conditions affecting actor Bruce Willis.

Like we said, very sad news.

Since May 2022, Williams, 60, has been under court-ordered guardianship after Wells Fargo alleged she was “incapacitated.” Her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, oversees her health and financial affairs as her condition continues to decline.

Get this, Morrissey is now involved in a legal battle with Lifetime and its parent company, A&E Networks, over the documentary Where Is Wendy Williams?, which aired in February. Morrissey claims the documentary was produced and released while Williams was too unwell to give informed consent, describing it as exploitative.

What more, the lawsuit alleges that producers, including executive producer Mark Ford, manipulated and provoked Williams to capture dramatic and embarrassing footage during a vulnerable time in her life. Morrissey’s legal team has requested the court redact sensitive details about Williams’ health, finances, and personal relationships from the case to protect her privacy.

From Lifetime and the documentary’s producers standpoint, they argue that Williams consented to and participated in the project before her dementia diagnosis and the appointment of her guardian. They have also accused Morrissey of failing to safeguard Williams and are preparing for a trial expected to last two to four weeks.

This contentious legal dispute follows another lawsuit Morrissey filed in September, alleging the documentary humiliated and exploited Williams during her declining health. In response, the defendants countersued Morrissey, escalating the matter to federal court.

What’s sadder is Williams’ family previously revealed to People magazine that the former talk show host was living in a care facility and that communication with her was limited to when she initiated contact.

Looking back, the beloved host of The Wendy Williams Show, which aired from 2008 to 2022, has faced numerous health challenges over the years, including Graves’ disease, lymphedema, and struggles with alcohol and substance abuse.

As her inevitably health deteriorates, Williams’ loved ones and legal representatives continue to fight to protect her privacy, dignity, and legacy amidst mounting challenges.