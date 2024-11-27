Alright, ya’ll we decided to unpack some things with Kanye West, aka Ye. The Yeezy boss has not had the best run over the last 11 but even diving deeper, he’s been one of the most polarizing figures in recent memory. But why?

We can agree that Ye’s been celebrated as more than a rapper and producer, He’s a self made fashion innovator and mogul on all accounts.

Ye’s accomplished feats that most entertainers or human beings for that matter could ever dream of.

But when it comes to Ye’s life from family strife to controversial public outbursts to business fallout, his legacy has recently been overshadowed by this never-ending drama.

Get this, we’re going to stay away from Vultures 1 and 2, his groundbreaking music events in Asia and all things Yeezy product related. Why? This story isn’t about what Ye feeds his fans but the man we have grown to love who has been spiraling.

Now that we got that out the way, here’s a breakdown of some of his recent-ish drama including turbulent events, unfortunate situations and just plain sh*t that has been redefining Ye’s world.

Ye’s Contentious Divorce

Ye’s highly publicized divorce from reality star and business mogul Kim Kardashian dominated headlines after their split was announced in February 2021. Arguably the world’s most famous couple, who share four children, had been married for nearly seven years. When they entered Splitsville, the divorce proceedings were not only contentious, but downright ugly with disputes over custody and public feuds spilling everywhere.

Ye, aired out his grievances about Kardashian’s parenting on social media, accusing her of alienating him from their children and allowing their daughter North to use TikTok without his consent. He also criticized Kardashian’s then-boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson, calling him derogatory names and even targeting him in a song.

But in November 2022, the divorce was finalized. Ye agreed to pay $200,000 monthly in child support, sharing joint custody while Kardashian retained primary residential custody of the children.

The drama has died down a bit here but there’s always this weird hint that things aren’t just right.

Antisemitic Outbursts and Public Fallout

We’re going to approach this next one very carefully. Ye faced severe, and warranted backlash in late 2022 for a series of antisemitic remarks and alarming behavior. In one instance, he tweeted, “I’m going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” which led to his suspension from Twitter. Deservedly so.

His subsequent interviews only deepened the controversy, including one where he praised Adolf Hitler and denied the Holocaust during a shocking appearance on Alex Jones’ Infowars.

That’s some real wild and ugly sh*t, right there.

The fallout was swift. Adidas terminated its lucrative Yeezy partnership with Ye, estimating a $1.3 billion loss in potential revenue. Gap, Balenciaga, and other collaborators also cut ties with him. Ye’s brand suffered significant financial and reputational damage, leaving his business ventures in disarray. His erratic behavior has also raised doubts about his ability to tour, with no major concerts announced in recent years.

Like we said, deservedly so.

Marriage to Architect Bianca Censori

In January 2023, just months after his divorce, Ye reportedly married architect Bianca Censori in a private ceremony. The union sparked public scrutiny due to Censori’s striking fashion choices and Ye’s erratic behavior.

The couple faced backlash during their 2023 trip to Italy after photos emerged of Ye exposing himself during a gondola ride while Censori appeared in revealing attire. Critics called the behavior inappropriate, further tarnishing Ye’s public image.

Let’s be real. Joe and Jane public widely see her as his muse and their movements all over the world raise a lot of questions. Not anyone’s business, but they parade in a way to create curiosity – usually the not so flattering variety.

Ye’s Legal Troubles

Ye’s legal fights have only added to his mounting problems. Here’s a snapshot of a few …

Yeezy Academy Lawsuits:

Ye faces multiple lawsuits from former employees of Yeezy Academy, his private school. Allegations include labor violations, wrongful termination, and unsafe working conditions. Parents have also criticized the school for an unorthodox curriculum and lack of transparency.

Sexual Harassment Claims:

Several former employees including a former assistant have accused Ye of inappropriate conduct, including showing explicit materials during work meetings. One lawsuit reportedly details how Ye allegedly showed pornography to a female employee, creating a hostile work environment. Another suit, more recently, accuses Ye of strangling a model during a video shoot, essentially accusing him of SA. These accusations get deeper but we’ll spare you the details.

Soho Warehouse Assault Lawsuit:

Ye is also embroiled in a civil lawsuit stemming from a January 2022 incident outside Soho Warehouse in Los Angeles. He allegedly punched a man who sought his autograph. Footage of the altercation went viral, leading to further scrutiny of his volatile behavior.

So, WTF is Happening to Ye?

Ye’s actions have left a trail of fractured relationships, financial losses, and ongoing legal battles.

Once seen as a generational visionary, his reputation has taken a severe hit, with critics questioning his mental health and accountability.

Despite his insistence on creative freedom and self-expression, Ye’s erratic decisions and harmful statements have overshadowed his talent, leaving his legacy in question.

What’s driving this downward spiral? Maybe we’ll never know. Ye’s a complex individual. He does not function like the normal creative or mogul or rapper. He’s a tour de force and always has been. Hopefully Ye knows the why as he continues to grapple with the fallout of his actions. Although his ability to rebuild his career and public image remains uncertain, for now, we’re all left wondering: WTF happened to Ye?