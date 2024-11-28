The Disneyland Resort treated guests to an enchanting preview of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and the Holidays at Disneyland Resort, leaving attendees in awe of the seasonal magic. Set in the vibrant backdrop of New Orleans Square and Bayou Country, the evening, aptly titled “A Joyful Celebration,” was packed with surprises and heartfelt performances.

A Star-Studded Surprise Along the Rivers of America

The highlight of the evening came when Disney legends Anika Noni Rose, Jenifer Lewis, and musician PJ Morton delivered a spectacular performance along the iconic Rivers of America. Against the glow of firefly-inspired lights, the trio brought the magic of a New Orleans street party to life, complete with a lively second-line procession. Their powerful and soulful tribute to the spirit of The Princess and the Frog captivated the crowd. The talented team delivered a vibrant and uplifting performance aboard the Mark Twain Riverboat, celebrating the official dedication of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

Guests previewed the much-anticipated Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a reimagined attraction bringing Tiana’s entrepreneurial spirit and love for community to Disneyland Park. The ride’s immersive storytelling and vibrant design promise to honor the beloved Disney Princess while celebrating the rich culture of New Orleans.

Holiday Cheer and Festive Treats

Thvent seamlessly blended the magic of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure with the excitement of the holiday season at Disneyland Resort. Attendees experienced a sneak peek of the “Believe…in Holiday Magic” Nighttime Spectacular, set to debut officially on November 15. Additionally, the Festival of Holidays Marketplaces at Disney California Adventure Park offered a soft opening, introducing diverse bites and sips inspired by Southern California’s many holiday traditions.

New Seasonal Performances

“Mirabel’s Gifts of the Season” : In this new street performance outside Paradise Gardens, Mirabel from Encanto leads a vibrant Fiesta de Navidad, celebrating the joy of the holidays through music and storytelling.

: In this new street performance outside Paradise Gardens, Mirabel from Encanto leads a vibrant Fiesta de Navidad, celebrating the joy of the holidays through music and storytelling. “A Musical Christmas with Mariachi Alegría de Disneyland & Miguel”: Families gathered to enjoy bilingual performances of beloved Christmas songs delivered with elegance by Mariachi Alegría de Disneyland, graceful dancers, and Coco’s Miguel.

A Lively Farewell

The evening wrapped up with the “We Came to Play” Holiday Reception at Disney California Adventure’s Hyperion Courtyard. Leaders from Disneyland Resort shared how the park continues to elevate Black storytelling while celebrating its multicultural roots. Guests also enjoyed holiday-inspired dishes and beverages, creating a perfect sendoff to an unforgettable evening.

Sip and Savor the Season

The preview event also introduced the Sip and Savor Pass, which includes eight digital coupons for sampling food and drinks across the Festival of Holidays Marketplaces.

This evening was a beautiful testament to the magic, inclusivity, and joy that Disneyland Resort brings to guests year-round. Whether enjoying the culture-rich Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the Festival of Holidays, or the dazzling nighttime spectaculars, visitors are in for a season full of wonder.

For more details and updates on holiday offerings, visit Disneyland.com.