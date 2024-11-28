On November 17, 2024, Brooklyn’s Borough Hall hosted a grand celebration for the 99th birthday of Dr. Adelaide Luvenia Sanford, a towering figure in American education, advocacy, and African-centered thought. Often referred to as the “Queen Mother of Education,” Dr. Sanford’s career has spanned decades of trailblazing work as an educator, activist, and scholar, touching countless lives and reshaping the narrative around African American history and culture in schools. Let’s get to it!

The jubilant gathering was a heartfelt tribute to her life and legacy, bringing together dignitaries, community leaders, and admirers from across the country. Borough Hall, a fitting venue given its deep historical roots, overflowed with joy and celebration. Guests described the event as a “family reunion,” rich with African drumming, jazz from the Eric Frazier Quartet, and performances by Creative Outlet dancers. The centerpiece of the feast was a monumental birthday cake by Cakeman Raven, adorned with Dr. Sanford’s likeness.

A Legacy of Empowerment and Change

Who is Dr. Sanford? Born on November 27, 1925, Dr. Sanford began her teaching career in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, later serving as principal of P.S. 21 Crispus Attucks School. Her leadership transformed the school into a model of excellence, with innovative programs and a focus on instilling pride in African heritage. She famously replaced traditional portraits of American leaders with images of peacemakers to emphasize nonviolence and cultural empowerment.

Beyond her work in schools, Dr. Sanford served on the New York State Board of Regents for over 20 years, rising to Vice Chancellor. She was instrumental in founding the Board of Education of People of African Ancestry (BEPAA) and the Adelaide Sanford Institute, organizations committed to addressing educational disparities and promoting equity.

This Was a Celebration of a Life Well-Lived

Back to the celebration! A contingent of special guest speakers highlighted her extraordinary contributions. Assemblywoman Latrice Walker expressed gratitude: “She gave me a dignity I could not find anywhere else, a greatness she told me is instilled in our birthright.” Dr. Renee Young praised her as a “beacon of life, a fount of wisdom and knowledge,” while Dr. Hazel Dukes noted, “She poured all life into our children. Thank you for the love.”

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams lauded her perseverance: “She fought without the resources we elected leaders have today.” Other notable attendees included Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, Deputy Mayor Kim Council, and Dr. Lester Young Jr., Chancellor of the New York Board of Regents.

Dr. Sanford made a speech, see some of her words below. She proudly called out L. Londell McMillan, chairman of The NorthStar Group, and owner of The Source. Mr. McMillan had this to say about Dr. Sanford:

“Dr. Sanford, who I affectionately call my Aunt Adelaide, has educated, inspired and loved so many of us. She is a Blessing from God and her legacy of love and courage is appreciated and highly respected. Dr. Sanford is truly the Queen Mother of our people, especially in education.” – L. Londell McMillan.

Words of Wisdom from Dr. Sanford Herself

Of course Dr. Sanford had to speak at her own party! And when Dr. Sanford spoke, her words resonated deeply. She urged the audience to reflect on the nation’s history, saying, “They did not build this nation for democracy. They did not build this nation for truth. The White House was built by slaves. The dome was built. Understand what you see.” She shared her personal journey, including her arrests in the fight for racial justice, stating, “You must be willing to do what’s necessary to gain, not just freedom but independence. It’s going to be a difficult struggle. It always has been. But it will be victorious.”

Dr. Sanford called on attendees to embrace their identity and responsibility: “I call you my beloved because you’ve been called everything else. When you see our children, think of them as beloved—not because of their behavior, but in spite of it.” She concluded with a message of unity and hope: “You live in me, and I live in you… You are special, you are extraordinary, you are worthy, you are precious. You are beloved.”

Dr. Sanford’s Enduring Impact and Beyond

Dr. Sanford’s career has profoundly shaped education and advocacy. From her pioneering work at Crispus Attucks School to her leadership on the Board of Regents, she has been a relentless advocate for equity and excellence in education. She is the founder of the Adelaide Sanford Institute, which continues her mission of empowering African American communities through education and needed dialogue.

As Dr. Sanford enters her 100th year, she remains a symbol of resilience, wisdom, and love. Her words and work inspire generations to embrace their heritage, fight for justice, and uplift their communities. As one attendee remarked during the celebration, “Being here feels like being part of history in the making.”