The Weeknd Announces ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ for Jan. 24, Reveals Rose Bowl Show

Wagner Meier and Pedro Viela / Getty Images

Diamond-certified global superstar The Weeknd has announced the release of his highly anticipated album Hurry Up Tomorrow, set to drop on January 24, 2025. Serving as the final chapter in his trilogy following After Hours (2020) and Dawn FM (2022), the announcement comes during a historic week for the artist, who became the first in history to have 22 songs surpass one billion streams each on Spotify.

To celebrate, The Weeknd will perform a one-night-only live stadium show at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on January 25, debuting a groundbreaking in-the-round production. Tickets go on sale Monday, December 2, at 10 a.m. PST via TheWeeknd.com, with exclusive premium tickets available to Cash App Visa Card customers. Cash App Visa Card holders will also enjoy a 20% discount on official merchandise at the event.

Vibee, a music-led destination experience company, is offering premium VIP packages, including concert seating, luxury hotel stays, exclusive lounge access, and commemorative gifts. Packages are available now at TheWeeknd.Vibee.com.

Advertisement

Additionally, exclusive vinyl, box sets, and signed CDs are now available for pre-order at XO.STORE, including a limited edition Frank Miller LP and box sets featuring exclusive Hurry Up Tomorrow merch.

The Rose Bowl show follows The Weeknd’s record-breaking After Hours Til Dawn Tour, which drew over 3 million fans across the globe.