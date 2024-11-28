Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories

The Weeknd Sets Spotify Record with 22 Billion-Stream Tracks

November 28, 2024
Shawn Grant
Global music icon The Weeknd has reached an unparalleled milestone, becoming the first artist to have 22 individual songs surpass one billion streams on Spotify. This achievement solidifies his status as a streaming juggernaut and a cultural force, reflecting his profound impact on the global music scene.


The record-breaking tracks include chart-toppers like Blinding Lights, Starboy, The Hills, Save Your Tears, and Die For You, alongside fan favorites such as Reminder, After Hours, and Lost In The Fire. Collaborations like Or Nah and Die For You (Ariana Remix) also contribute to this extraordinary list.

With each song crossing the billion-stream mark, The Weeknd redefines success in the streaming era, continuing to captivate audiences worldwide. His dominance not only highlights his artistic prowess but also marks a new era in music’s digital evolution.

The full list is below:

  1. Blinding Lights
  2. Starboy
  3. The Hills
  4. Die For You
  5. Save Your Tears
  6. Call Out My Name
  7. I Feel It Coming
  8. Can’t Feel My Face
  9. Earned It
  10. Save Your Tears (remix)
  11. Creepin’
  12. Stargirl Interlude
  13. Reminder
  14. I Was Never There
  15. One Of The Girls
  16. Often
  17. Heartless
  18. After Hours  
  19. Or Nah
  20. Die for You (Ariana remix)
  21. Love Me Harder 
  22. Lost In The Fire