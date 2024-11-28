The Weeknd Unveils ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ Cover

Global music icon The Weeknd has reached an unparalleled milestone, becoming the first artist to have 22 individual songs surpass one billion streams on Spotify. This achievement solidifies his status as a streaming juggernaut and a cultural force, reflecting his profound impact on the global music scene.

The record-breaking tracks include chart-toppers like Blinding Lights, Starboy, The Hills, Save Your Tears, and Die For You, alongside fan favorites such as Reminder, After Hours, and Lost In The Fire. Collaborations like Or Nah and Die For You (Ariana Remix) also contribute to this extraordinary list.

With each song crossing the billion-stream mark, The Weeknd redefines success in the streaming era, continuing to captivate audiences worldwide. His dominance not only highlights his artistic prowess but also marks a new era in music’s digital evolution.

The full list is below: