In the world of boundary-pushing music, two legends unite for a spectacle that is guaranteed to turn heads. TroyBoi, known for his eclectic global influences and jaw-dropping live performances joins forces with Harvey, the UK garage pioneer from So Solid Crew for an epic collaboration. “GO OFF!” is a hard-hitting hip-hop anthem to light up the winter season.

With a master of versatility, TroyBoi layers the track with his hallmark synths, pounding basslines, and unexpected tempo switches. Meanwhile, Harvey delivers razor-sharp bars and his trademark, drawing from his legendary career with So Solid Crew, whose hits like “21 Seconds” helped define the UK garage scene. Together, they craft a seamless blend of hip-hop grit and electronic energy, culminating in a drum-and-bass-infused finale that fuels fans with energy.

For TroyBoi, “GO OFF!” continues a string of standout releases that blur genre lines. Coming off his headline performance at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, he is riding high on the success of his “4 ON DA FLOOR” EP and collaborations with the likes of Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, and Rihanna. His ability to fuse cultural influences into his music has made him a global powerhouse, with fans chanting his name at sold-out shows around the world.

Harvey, a founding member of So Solid Crew, brings a legacy of platinum records, BRIT and MOBO Awards, and collaborations with artists like Gyptian, Christina Milian, and Stormzy. His role on “GO OFF!” highlights his enduring relevance in the music scene, proving that his lyrical talent and charisma remain unmatched.

From its hip-hop roots to its drum and bass elements, the track which is out now offers a glimpse into the boundless possibilities of collaboration. For TroyBoi and Harvey, it seems to not only be about making music but more so about setting trends in the hip-hop industry and beyond.

Streaming link: https://open.spotify.com/track/7vSqoQEAHPeRESwGgaZwGO

