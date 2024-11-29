Ashlee Bankz Drops Fire Freestyle Following Release of “Go to Hell”

Ashlee Bankz continues to make waves with her latest freestyle, delivered on Illanoize Radio over “Type Shit.” Following the release of her project Go to Hell, Bankz showcases her signature blend of pop elements and hard-hitting bars, produced by the late Chubbs Da Producer and Epikh Pro.

Dubbed the “Queen Pen,” Bankz has Chicago buzzing with her standout singles “Tina Snow” and “Switch,” both gaining traction on major station WGCI. Known for her lyrical prowess and genre-defying sound, Bankz’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down. Fans and critics are watching closely as she cements her place as one of the most dynamic voices in the game.