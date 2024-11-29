The wait is over for Golden State Warriors fans and sneaker heads! The Curry 12 ‘Dub Nation’ and Curry 6 FloTro ‘The City’ are now available exclusively for UA Rewards members on UA.com. Officially launching today, the sneakers are offered in Adult, Grade School, and Pre-School sizes, making them the perfect holiday gift for any Warriors supporter.
Honoring the Legacy of Dub Nation
These latest additions to the Curry Brand lineup celebrate Stephen Curry’s incredible career with the Golden State Warriors, a team he’s brought four championships to since the start of his professional journey. True to form, Curry Brand continues to blend performance innovation with designs inspired by the franchise that has become synonymous with Curry’s legacy.
Curry 12 ‘Dub Nation’
The Curry 12 ‘Dub Nation’ reimagines Curry’s signature model with bold Warriors-inspired details. A sleek black upper is accentuated by vibrant blue and gold hues on the lateral TPU sidewall, while the heel counter features a mesmerizing swirl of blue and gray. Blue-and-black laces and a gold Curry Brand logo complete the design. Built for serious hoopers and fans alike, this sneaker combines standout aesthetics with cutting-edge performance technology.
Curry 6 FloTro ‘The City’
The Curry 6 FloTro ‘The City’ channels Bay Area pride with a minimalist yet striking design. Featuring an almost entirely black silhouette, the sneaker pays tribute to the Warriors’ iconic City Edition uniforms. Pops of yellow on the outsole, along with tongue and heel loops, add subtle yet impactful details. Known for its popularity among Curry Brand fans, the FloTro model combines comfort and style, making it an ideal pick for Warriors devotees.
The Curry 12 ‘Dub Nation’ and Curry 6 FloTro ‘The City’ are available now exclusively to UA Rewards members. Whether you’re a dedicated Warriors fan or looking for the ultimate gift this holiday season, these latest releases from Curry Brand are sure to impress. Head to UA.com to secure your pair before they’re gone!