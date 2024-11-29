D.FRESH Brings the Heat with “DO YA THANG” – Chicago’s New Anthem

D.FRESH, hailing from a stint in Chicago and known for his distinctive style under the moniker F.U.N.K.Y.F.R.E.$.H, has turned up the scene with his latest track, “DO YA THANG.” Produced by Gwap Productions and engineered by Rucker Studios, this August 2024 release has swiftly caught attention with its infectious vibe. D.FRESH’s goal was simple yet impactful: to craft a record that people could move to without losing the authentic essence of his sound. This blend of fun and finesse has not only resonated with listeners but also earned regular rotation on Chicago’s Power 92.3, thanks to support from DJ Amaris.

What makes “DO YA THANG” special to D.FRESH is the organic vibe that mirrors his own energy. According to him, it’s “a really dope record” that feels genuine — a testament to his artistry and connection with his music. From witty lines like “Shake it like you’ll win a trip to Kay’s for it” to “When it comes to getting money, I’m the mascot,” D.FRESH sprinkles his verses with clever, memorable phrases that stick. These lyrics capture his laid-back confidence and undeniable charisma, solidifying his growing presence in the music world.

Looking forward, D.FRESH is gearing up to release God’s Gift Vol. 3 “Memory Lane”, an album he’s dedicated significant time and energy to, set for a December release. Fans can expect a solid collection of tracks that carry his signature vibe and lyricism. With his music speaking volumes and radio plays amplifying his reach, D.FRESH is on the rise, bringing fresh sounds from Chicago to a broader audience, proving that he’s an artist to watch.



