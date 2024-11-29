Diddy is facing new allegations of assault in a lawsuit filed by Bryana “Bana” Bongolan, who claims the music mogul dangled her off a 17th-floor balcony in a fit of rage eight years ago. The complaint, filed on November 26 in Los Angeles Superior Court, seeks damages “believed to be in excess of $10,000,000.00.”

The lawsuit details an alleged incident that occurred on September 26, 2016, at the Los Angeles apartment of Cassie Ventura, Diddy’s then-girlfriend. Bongolan, a self-described “quintessential starving artist” and former designer for Diddy’s clothing line, says she was staying overnight at Ventura’s apartment when Diddy arrived in an enraged state.

“On or about September 26, 2016, Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs s*xually battered Ms. Bryana ‘Bana’ Bongolan, dangled her off of a 17-story-high balcony, and then slammed her into the patio furniture on the balcony,” the lawsuit claims. According to the filing, Diddy’s actions violated Bongolan’s “fundamental dignity, bodily autonomy, and sense of safety.”

The lawsuit portrays this event as the culmination of ongoing intimidation and violence. “This event was the culmination of a series of threats, intimidation, and violence that colored many of Ms. Bongolan’s interactions with Mr. Combs from the day she met him,” the document alleges.

Bongolan’s attorney, James R. Nikraftar, emphasized the lasting impact of the incident. “The September 26 assault ultimately proved that Ms. Bongolan was correct to fear Mr. Combs and has resulted in deep and lasting harm,” the filing states. It also highlights Diddy’s alleged threats, including his claim that he was the “motherf*cking devil” and that he “could kill” Bongolan. These threats, the lawsuit says, were intended to “terrorize, intimidate, and instill fear.”

The complaint further describes the balcony incident as an act of extreme psychological and physical harm. “The only purpose of dangling someone over a balcony is to actually kill them or to intentionally terrorize them and rob them of any concept of dominion over their own bodily autonomy and safety,” the document states. “It should be no surprise that is exactly what happened to Ms. Bongolan.”

Back in May this story was alleged months before the recent lawsuit. Tiffany Red, a longtime friend of Cassie Ventura, claimed Diddy “hung a woman over a balcony. And in Cassie’s earth shattering lawsuit, she alleged that Diddy “picked up one of Ms. Ventura’s friends like a child” and dangled them over a 17th-floor balcony. Red even posted about the incident. She did not name the woman, at the time. But now we have more intel.

Bongolan’s claims bring renewed scrutiny to Diddy’s behavior and past relationships, demanding accountability for the alleged actions that have caused her lasting trauma.