Drake Announces The ‘Anita Max Win Tour’ for Australia and New Zealand in 2025

image002 (2)

Drake, the five-time Grammy-winning, multi-platinum global artist, has announced his return to Australia and New Zealand with The Anita Max Win Tour next year. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on Sunday, February 9, at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, with additional stops in Sydney, Brisbane, and Auckland. These performances mark Drake’s first visit to the region since his 2017 Boy Meets World Tour.

Following the success of his record-breaking It’s All A Blur Tour, which wrapped earlier this year after 80 sold-out shows in North America, Drake’s upcoming tour promises unforgettable experiences for fans Down Under.

Ticket Details:

Tickets go on general sale Friday, December 6, at 12 p.m. local time via drakerelated.com and livenation.com.

Advertisement

Presales:

Mastercard Presale: December 3, 12 p.m. – December 5, 12 p.m.

December 3, 12 p.m. – December 5, 12 p.m. Vodafone Presale (Australia): December 3, 12 p.m. – December 5, 12 p.m.

December 3, 12 p.m. – December 5, 12 p.m. One NZ Presale (New Zealand): December 3, 12 p.m. – December 5, 12 p.m.

December 3, 12 p.m. – December 5, 12 p.m. Westfield Reserved Tickets: December 5, 1 p.m.

Prepare for an electrifying tour that brings Drake’s chart-topping hits and dynamic performances to fans across the region.