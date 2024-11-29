Louisville hip-hop star EST Gee has released “The Streets,” the second single from his forthcoming full-length project. Known for his gritty narratives and razor-sharp delivery, Gee once again showcases his signature style with raw, authentic storytelling that resonates deeply with fans.

Released via CMG/Interscope Records, “The Streets” solidifies EST Gee’s reputation as a standout voice in hip-hop. As anticipation builds for his next project, the single offers a powerful glimpse of what’s to come.

Fans can stream “The Streets” now on all major platforms.

Advertisement