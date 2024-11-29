Jhené Aiko Releases Career-Spanning Album ‘The Magic Hour Collection’

Seven-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated R&B star Jhené Aiko has unveiled The Magic Hour Collection, a new compilation album celebrating her remarkable decade-long journey in music. Released via ALLEL/Artclub/Def Jam Recordings/UMe, the project brings together her most iconic tracks, including her latest single, “guidance,” which earned a 2025 GRAMMY® nomination for Best R&B Performance.

The compilation features career-defining hits like the 5x-platinum “The Worst ” and the 5x-platinum “Sativa” featuring Swae Lee, as well as fan-favorite collaborations such as “None Of Your Concern” with Big Sean and “Stay Ready (What a Life)” with Kendrick Lamar. It comprehensively examines Aiko’s evolution as a leading voice in contemporary R&B.

Fans can experience these classics live on her Magic Hour Tour, which has sold out 27 arena shows across North America and recently added new dates. Looking ahead, Aiko is set to release new music, marking the next chapter in her groundbreaking career.

