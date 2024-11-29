I guess Joe Rogan knows about betting and the world’s most popular podcaster has some advice for Drake when it comes to betting on sports, especially boxing and MMA. During a recent episode, Rogan shared his thoughts on Drake’s hit-or-miss gambling record.

“I need to get in touch with Drake and talk about his fight picks,” Rogan said. “That guy loses more money on fights… I feel like I need to call him up.”

Gotta admit, when you start a sentence with I need to get in touch with Drake, and you’re kinda serious, then you already won.

Although Rogan’s producer reminded him of some of Drake’s big wins—like his nearly $500,000 bet on Jon Jones defeating Stipe Miocic at UFC 309—Rogan wasn’t impressed. “That’s what I would have picked anyway,” he responded. “It was an easy bet.”

Drake’s gambling record is as unpredictable as his chart-topping hits. In 2022, he lost a whopping $2 million betting on Israel Adesanya. This year, he took another hit, losing $355,000 after Mike Tyson’s surprising loss to Jake Paul. However, not all of his bets have gone south. Earlier in 2023, Drake scored a $1 million payday when Alex Pereira defeated Jamahal Hill in a UFC title fight. Back in 2022, he landed an even bigger win, taking home $3.7 million after successfully predicting victories for Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann at UFC London.

Rogan hinted that he’d dive deeper into the UMG and Kendrick drama if Drake ever appeared on his podcast.

Adding to the conversation, legendary producer Scott Storch, who was in the building, revealed his frustrations over failed attempts to collaborate with Drake. “I really want to work with Drake,” Storch said. “But I keep running into roadblocks. I know he respects my work, but for some reason, it just hasn’t happened.”

That’s wild. Storch is a legend. That needs to happen but timing is everything.