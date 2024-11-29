Juice WRLD’s Final Album ‘The Party Never Ends’ Arrives with Star-Studded Collaborations

The long-awaited final album from Juice WRLD, The Party Never Ends, is out now via Grade A Productions and Interscope Records. Featuring high-profile collaborations with Eminem, Fall Out Boy, Nicki Minaj, Offset, and The Kid LAROI and production from Benny Blanco, Nick Mira, and Cashmere Cat, the album celebrates the late rapper’s legacy as a once-in-a-generation artist.
Accompanying the release is a Steve Cannon-directed video for “Misfit,” a track that sees Juice turning outsider identity into triumphant self-expression. Cannon, a frequent Juice collaborator, delivers a visual tribute to fans finding solace in Juice’s music.
The Party Never Ends coincides with Juice WRLD Day 2024, happening Saturday, November 30, at Chicago’s United Center. The event will feature an exclusive listening experience, performances by Kodak Black, Lil Yachty, Polo G, and more, plus a Fortnite tournament hosted by Xbox.
The album dives deep into Juice WRLD’s colorful, complex psyche, offering fans a final, bittersweet connection to the beloved artist.