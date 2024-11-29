Juice WRLD’s Final Album ‘The Party Never Ends’ Arrives with Star-Studded Collaborations

The long-awaited final album from Juice WRLD, The Party Never Ends, is out now via Grade A Productions and Interscope Records. Featuring high-profile collaborations with Eminem, Fall Out Boy, Nicki Minaj, Offset, and The Kid LAROI and production from Benny Blanco, Nick Mira, and Cashmere Cat, the album celebrates the late rapper’s legacy as a once-in-a-generation artist.

“’The Party Never Ends‘ is finally here; I’m glad Jarad‘s fans are getting the music they have been anxiously awaiting! When Jarad was a toddler, he developed a love for globes that lasted for years; he was fascinated with spinning them. Reflecting on that, I realize that was prophetic of what would come. He grew to become the artist Juice WRLD, and touched people worldwide through his music. His lyrics were heartfelt and expressed his challenges with mental health and addiction. Jarad’s transparency made people feel like they were not alone; I consider him a pioneer in normalizing the conversation about mental health. I hope that his music continues to have a positive impact on the lives of others around the world, and it is my prayer that people do not suffer in silence.” – Carmela Wallace, Mother of Jared “Juice WRLD” Higgins

Accompanying the release is a Steve Cannon-directed video for “Misfit,” a track that sees Juice turning outsider identity into triumphant self-expression. Cannon, a frequent Juice collaborator, delivers a visual tribute to fans finding solace in Juice’s music.

The Party Never Ends coincides with Juice WRLD Day 2024, happening Saturday, November 30, at Chicago’s United Center. The event will feature an exclusive listening experience, performances by Kodak Black, Lil Yachty, Polo G, and more, plus a Fortnite tournament hosted by Xbox.

The album dives deep into Juice WRLD’s colorful, complex psyche, offering fans a final, bittersweet connection to the beloved artist.