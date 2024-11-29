Justin Combs, the 30-year-old son of Sean “Diddy” Combs, has reportedly been blacklisted by luxury real estate brokers in Southern California following allegations of reckless partying at rented mansions. The accusations suggest that Justin’s high-energy gatherings have left properties damaged, leading to a widespread refusal among brokers to rent him homes.

An unnamed Los Angeles-based luxury home broker told The New York Post that Justin’s rental requests often started modestly but escalated into extravagant affairs. “He would say, ‘I’m having 20 people over,’ but there would be 200, and then they would wreck the house,” the broker alleged. “It’s gotten to the point where nobody will rent to him. He called me to rent, and I said no.”

While Justin’s parties have drawn comparisons to his father’s notorious celebrations of the early 2000s, there is no evidence to suggest illegal activity or wrongdoing at these gatherings. On Instagram, Justin has shared posts featuring tequila shots, vodka pours, and moments partying with his father and friends, fueling perceptions of a lifestyle centered on celebration.

Jeffrey Lichtman, Justin’s attorney, strongly denied the allegations, emphasizing that his client has not faced any criminal charges or civil lawsuits related to the claims. “Justin has not been charged with a crime or sued civilly regarding any of these accusations for a reason – he did nothing wrong,” Lichtman stated.

The reported blacklisting highlights the growing scrutiny celebrities and their families face when their personal lives intersect with luxury property markets. For now, Justin Combs finds himself at the center of controversy, as brokers in Southern California opt to steer clear of his requests. Whether this will influence his future rental opportunities remains to be seen.